New Caribou Coffee in Southeast St. Cloud Opening Soon

ST. CLOUD -- The new Caribou Coffee location in southeast St. Cloud is opening in just a few days.

A sign next to the building Thursday says they'll be open for business in five days.

The coffee shop is in the newly built Shoppes at Lincoln Place at 310 Lincoln Avenue.

This will be the 9th Caribou in the St. Cloud metro area.

There are two other suites that are part of the new building which haven't been filled yet.

The site used to be the location of the Gateway Motel. Demolition of that building began back in November of last year.

