Three Well Known Fast Casual Restaurant Brands Have Merged

ST. LOUIS, MO -- Three well-known fast-casual restaurant brands have announced they are uniting.

Friday Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels announced the formation of Panera Brands.

Panera Bread has more than 2,100 bakery cafes and is a pioneer in the fast-casual restaurant concept. They have one store here in the St. Cloud metro area, which is on Division Street.

Caribou Coffee was founded in 1992 and is one of the leading coffee brands in the upper Midwest. They have 713 stores in 10 countries. Caribou just opened its newest store in southeast St. Cloud on Lincoln Avenue.

Einstein Bros. Bagels operates 1,005 stores consisting of Einstein Bros. Bagels, Bruegger's Bagels, Noah's New York Bagels, and Manhattan Bagel. There is one Einstein Bros. in the St. Cloud area and that is inside the Atwood Memorial Center at St. Cloud State University.

Combined Panera Brands will own nearly 4,000 locations with 110,000 employees across 10 countries.

