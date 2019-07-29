Caribou Coffee Proposed for St. Joseph

A team of developers is hoping to bring a Caribou Coffee shop to St. Joseph.

At their Monday night meeting, the St. Joseph Planning Commission will hold a pair of public hearings on the plan to build a drive-through Caribou Coffee Shop at the corner of 12th Avenue Southeast and County Road 75.

The land, currently owned by the city, is zoned for commercial use, but would require a variance of nine feet to meet the city's requirements for building next to residential property. The applicants, listed as John Fahning and Tom Opatz, LLC., are also seeking a conditional use permit for the shop. The city says both the coffee shop and the drive-thru lane qualify as permitted conditional uses.

The commission will take comments from the public at the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. The first public hearing will focus on the variance. The second will cover granting the conditional use permit.

If approved, St. Joseph would be the third community in the St. Cloud metro area to have a Caribou coffee, after St. Cloud and Sartell.