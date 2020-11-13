Motel No More: The Gateway is Coming Down

ST. CLOUD -- The Gateway Motel on Lincoln Avenue in Southeast St. Cloud is coming down. Demolition crews are taking down the building to make way for a redevelopment project.

WJON first told you about the plan to redevelopment that corner back in January.

Midland Atlantic Properties will be putting up a new commercial building there with space for three tenants. So far the only confirmed occupant is Caribou Coffee.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice