New Bar Planned for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new bar could be coming to downtown St. Cloud.

During Monday's meeting, the city council will consider a liquor license for a bar called Stihl Wolf at 515 West St. Germain Street.

That location was most recently a dance studio, prior to that it was the longtime home of St. Cloud Floral downtown.

According to city documents, the bar will be an industrial-themed pub with galvanized steel, cast-iron fixtures, exposed ductwork, and a very open concept.

Stihl Wolf will be a full-service bar. They have space for about seven TVs for watching sports.

They won't have a kitchen or a food menu, instead will have an open-door policy to bring in food. Their location will be right next door to Polito's Pizza.

One of the owners is also an owner of Polito's. The owner of the building is also partners in the pizza shop.

The applicants say a major goal is to get dart leagues in the establishment Tuesdays through Thursdays to help create some foot traffic downtown.

Their application states they'll have security on the weekends, a strict dress code, and a zero-tolerance policy.

WJON News has left messages with the potential owners to learn about a timeline for opening, but we have not heard back from them yet.

