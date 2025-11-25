Lumps and bumps on the neck can be reason for concern. Dr. Ted Truitt from St. Cloud Ear, Nose and Throat joined me on WJON to talk in detail about what is a worry and what isn't.

Don't Panic

Dr. Truitt says it is important not to panic if you encounter a lump or bump on your neck. He explains each of us have approximately 80 lymph nodes on our neck. Truitt says it is common for lymph nodes to swell when a person is fighting through a cold, a virus or a bacterial infection. He says sometimes these lumps or bumps can be fatty bumps or non cancerous tumors. Dr. Truitt says it's important to have any new lumps and bumps checked out by a medical provider.

Lymph Nodes

Lymph nodes are located on the front of the neck on both sides of the voice box. Truitt says we have salivary glands under our jaw and under our ears. The thyroid gland is on the lower portion of the neck. Dr. Truitt says there is no specific location in the neck that is worse than any other for a lump or bump. He says a lump or bump that seems to be getting larger on the front of the neck near the voice box is the most concerning. Dr. Truitt says often times children are fighting off illnesses in this area so it is less concerning in young people.

Treatments

Dr. Truitt says acute swollen lymph nodes could be a sign fighting a virus, an infected tooth, or a possible tumor. He says if the lump or bump is still there for about a month, it could be a sign of something more serious. Truitt says in a worst scenario the lump or bump could be a cancerous tumor.

Treatments for lumps or bumps can include a biopsy, CT scan, ultrasound, or surgery. If people are concerned about lumps or bumps in the neck contact St. Cloud ENT.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Ted Truitt, click below.