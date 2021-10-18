NCHC Issues Statement After Controversial Call

ST. CLOUD -- The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has issued a statement about a call made by officials at the St. Cloud State University hockey game Saturday night.

Right before the University of Minnesota scored the game winning goal, St. Cloud State's Nick Perbix was taken down from behind, but no call came.

The NCHC issued a statement on twitter that said a "major or minor" penalty should have been issued.

They added that any disciplinary action against the officials will be handled internally.

After the game ended, fans threw bottles and cups onto the ice, NCHC condemning this behavior calling it "dangerous."

NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton said "Although it is not and will not become conference protocol to provide public comment on judgment calls made by game officials, this statement is being issued due to the significant impact on the game's outcome, along with the dangerous aftermath."

