Albertville Woman Playing in NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four

CLEVELAND (WJON News) -- When the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four games are played on Friday a lot of the hype and attention will be on Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Connecticut's Paige Bueckers.

However, Bueckers of Hopkins won't be the only Minnesotan on the court, Tessa Johnson of Albertville is a freshman for the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

Johnson was the top girls' basketball recruit from Minnesota last year and was named Minnesota's Miss Basketball a year ago.

The 6'1" guard has played in 33 games for the Gamecocks this year averaging 17.4 minutes per game. She's averaging 6.2 points per game. Johnson scored 15 points in the Regional Finals and has a total of 203 points for the season.

South Carolina has a record of 36-0 and is the overall number one seed in the tournament.

The Final Four Games on Friday are:

#1 South Carolina (36-0) versus #3 North Carolina State (31-6) at 6:00 p.m.

#1 Iowa (33-4) versus #3 UConn (33-5) at 8:30 p.m.

(Both games will be broadcast on AM 1390/93.9 FM KXSS)

The winners will play for the national championship on Sunday.

Meanwhile, for Golden Gophers fans, the University of Minnesota women's basketball team makes its first-ever 'Fab 4' appearance in the WNIT as it takes on Troy on Wednesday in Troy. The winner will face either Vermont or St. Louis for the WNIT championship on Saturday. Wednesday night's game will be Minnesota's second-ever trip to Troy and will be broadcast on ESPN+

Caitlin Clark can claim another record - the most-watched women's college basketball game in history. Iowa's 94-87 victory over LSU averaged 12.3 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen.

Clark scored 41 points as the Hawkeyes avenged last year's loss to the Tigers in the national championship game. It was one of the most-viewed games in any sport other than NFL football over the past year.

Iowa-LSU outdrew all but of the five games in last year's NBA Finals, along with the clinching game of last year's World Series.

The previous biggest audience for women's college basketball was the 1983 national title game between Southern California and Louisiana Tech.

