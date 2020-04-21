Nature-Themed Community Ed Classes Being Held Online

ST. CLOUD -- Between the Stay at Home order and warmer weather, plenty of people are itching to get out in their yards or gardens and some new classes could help them do just that.

After canceling community and adult education classes in response to COVID-19, the St. Cloud Area School District has started offering some new outdoor-themed classes via zoom.

Some topics include Composting and Mulch Basics, Spring Lawn Prep, and Growing Vegetables Indoors and Out.

The cost is $8.00 per class and once you register all the instructions for how to participate will be emailed to you.