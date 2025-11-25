ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The setter for the St. Cloud State University volleyball team has been named the national player of the week.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday named Braya LaPlant, a sophomore setter from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the Division II National Player of the Week.

She becomes just the 5th player in program history to receive the honor.

She helped lead St. Cloud State to the NSIC Championship title with three wins over top-13 teams. She averaged 15.5 assists per set and helped her team hit .332 in the tournament. Against No. 2 Wayne State (NE) in the semifinals, she had a whopping 70 assists in four sets.

Braya LaPlant/SCSU Volleyball

Back in October, LaPlant was named the NSIC Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season.

LaPlant has 1,168 set assists so far this season, and 1,225 total in her career.

For the sixth straight year and the 11th time in program history, No. 5 St. Cloud State Volleyball is headed to the NCAA Tournament, as the 2025 NCAA Division-II Volleyball Tournament field was announced on Monday.

The Huskies (26-6, 18-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), the No. 4 seed in the central region, will play the No. 5 seed Missouri Western (21-7, 13-3 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association) on Thursday, December 4, in Kearney, Nebraska. It will be the fourth meeting between the two programs (SCSU leads the series 2-1).

