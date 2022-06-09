National Average Price of Gas Reaches $5 Per Gallon

ST. CLOUD -- The price of gas reached record highs Thursday.

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average price of gas in the United States has surpassed $5 per gallon, surpassing the previous record set back on May 5th.

Average prices are up .66 per gallon in the last month.

The long-anticipated milestone comes behind months of gas price increases across the country, as gasoline inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels since the start of March.

In order to save money on summer travel, GasBuddy recommends shopping for the best gas prices and taking advantage of gas station loyalty programs.