My Life; Nancy Fox [PODCAST]

This time on WJON's My Life series I talked with longtime WJON and WWJO personality Nancy Fox. Nancy grew up on a dairy farm in the Albany/Freeport area and is one of 8 children. She was a self-described tom boy who was involved in speech and public speaking starting in middle school. She began her career in radio while in high school at the campus radio station at St. John's before a stint at KASM in Albany. She went to Brown Institute for radio training before landing a job at WJON broadcasting in the farm department in 1981. Listen to my 4-part conversation with Nancy below.

Nancy Fox pictured with the Kentucky Headhunters (photo courtesy of Nancy Fox)

Nancy held many positions at WJON/WWJO including Farm Director, WJON and WWJO Program Director, she worked in news and was the 98 Country midday host for 9 years from 1988 to 1997. After leaving WJON/WWJO in '97 she worked at a radio station in Grand Rapids before spending some time working for an online radio station and then with KSTP. Nancy is now out of radio and lives in the Twin Cities.