My Life: Megan Moulford [PODCAST]

WJON Meteorologist Megan Moulford is my guest this time on the WJON My Life series. Megan grew up in central Illinois in the town of Springfield. Her brother and her grew up playing videos a lot and still do today. He became interested in weather at a young age in part because of a fear of severe weather like thunderstorms and tornadoes. She hasn't seen a tornado close up and would invite the opportunity now that she overcame her fear. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Megan went to Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois before attending New Hampshire University. Her schooling led her to the opportunity to work for Steve Wolenhaus and Doug Johnson with Weather Eye and now Weatherology.com. The 34-year old Moulford appears on WJON weekday mornings at 6:24, 6:40 and 7:40.

photo courtesy of Megan Moulford