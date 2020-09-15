My Life; Bill Henderson [PODCAST]

WJON is celebrating 70 years this year. Longtime WJON news director Bill Henderson joined me. Bill was born in Winnipeg, Canada were he also spend his early years. He got his start in show business as part of a trio of singers at 8 years old. He also was a part of a band in high school in St. Paul. His dad played in a band which also led to numerous radio appearances for Bill's Dad on the radio and Bill came along for the ride many times.

Bill at an early age wanted to be in radio. He says that was his plan from when he was in junior high. Henderson got his radio training at Brown Institute in Minneapolis. He began his radio career as an announcer in Sheboygan, Wisconsin before moving on to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Bill held multiple jobs in the Twin Cities as an instructor at Brown Institute, and radio jobs with KTIS, WLOL, and WCCO FM. His first News Director job was at KTIS in St. Louis Park.

Henderson moved from WCCO FM to St. Cloud and WJON radio in 1978. He held the News Director position WJON from 1978-1991. He left for a job in Fargo but after that job experienced setbacks he returned to St. Cloud to work part-time in St. Cloud and full-time for Bankers Systems. Bankers Systems later became Wolters Kluwer.