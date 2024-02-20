My Lien Thi Tran, 54, St. Cloud

December 31, 1969 - February 6, 2024

My Lien Thi Tran, 54, passed away on February 6, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Services were held at the Benson Funeral Home on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

My Lien was born on December 31, 1969 Xeo Thi (Ha Tran) in Sai Gon, Vietnam. She worked as a nail technician. She was blessed to have four sons, Charlie, Davy, Madison, and Jefferson Tran, they were her greatest accomplishment. She also shared love to her two dogs, Sweetie and Sunny. My Lien was a conversationalist, and she practiced Buddhism strongly.