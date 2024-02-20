My Lien Thi Tran, 54, St. Cloud

My Lien Thi Tran, 54, St. Cloud

 

December 31, 1969 - February 6, 2024

 

loading...

My Lien Thi Tran, 54, passed away on February 6, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Services were held at the Benson Funeral Home on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

My Lien was born on December 31, 1969 Xeo Thi (Ha Tran) in Sai Gon, Vietnam. She worked as a nail technician. She was blessed to have four sons, Charlie, Davy, Madison, and Jefferson Tran, they were her greatest accomplishment. She also shared love to her two dogs, Sweetie and Sunny. My Lien was a conversationalist, and she practiced Buddhism strongly.

Filed Under: Benson Funeral Home
Categories: Obituaries
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON