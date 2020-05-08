Musician Tim McDonald On Covid 19 Song: Today At 10:40 AM

ARTIST TIM MCDONALD HAS A MESSAGE

Tim McDonald, singer/songwriter has a message. Tim McDonald, formerly a Staff Sergeant in the US Army, is now a singer/songwriter and session player who had been on tour until recent event with Covid-19.

Tim and I have many things in common. We both write music, we've both traveled as performers, we both play piano, and I just found out that we have some mutual friends in Nashville. Come to find out, he is friends with my good friend Kent Slucher, drummer for Luke Bryan.

THE INSPIRING SONG: WE ALL WILL RISE

The song that Tim has written was recorded by Kent and other members of Luke Bryan's band; so when I saw this come across my desk; I had to reach out, as I have recorded several gospel songs that Luke's band has played on as well. Tim is getting to release a video for the song shortly!

JOIN US TODAY AT 10:40 FOR INTERVIEW WITH TIM MCDONALD

Listen to the interview today on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" today, Friday, May 8th at 10:40 am, to learn about his inspiration for the song, what's happening in the world of music, and what we can expect from him in the near future.

If you would like to hear his new song, please click on the player below, and feel free to share his inspiration with your family and friends.