Mushatt Promoted to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With the announcement of Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton becoming the new St. Cloud Police Chief, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has appointed a new Assistant Chief.

Kleis announced Thursday Commander Brett Mushatt will be promoted to Assistant Chief later this year.

Mushatt is a St. Cloud native and graduate from Tech High School. He joined the St. Cloud Police Department in 2002 as a Patrol Officer and moved up the ranks including Sergeant, Lieutenant and Commander of Operations.

Kleis say Mushatt has been instrumental in implementing the St. Cloud Police Department's wellness initiatives and is a strong advocate for youth programming and community engagement.

We are excited that the new Chief and Assistant Chief both were raised in St. Cloud, graduated from Apollo and Tech High Schools, are alumni of St. Cloud State, and both went on to serve their local community as members of the St. Cloud Police Department.

The new positions for Oxton and Mushatt will become official on November 30th when Chief Blair Anderson officially retires.