Multiple Fire Crews Respond to Darwin Shop Fire

DARWIN -- Fire crews responded to a shop fire in Darwin over the weekend.

The call came in around 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Curran Street in Darwin.

Dassel, Litchfield and Cokato fire crews arrived to find a shop with attached storage sheds fully engulfed. The shop was owned by 73-year-old Harvey Riebe of Darwin.

Meeker County deputies evacuated a nearby apartment building as a precaution. No one was hurt and there was no damage done to the apartment building.

Authorities say the shed was a total loss. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.