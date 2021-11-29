Multi-Venue Speakeasy Planned for St. Cloud on Friday

ST. CLOUD -- You can put on your 1920's era clothes and participate in a speakeasy-style event this Friday in downtown St. Cloud.

The Whit Gallery is hosting its first Cloudy Nights Speakeasy. Heidi Jueb says it is a multi-venue cultural experience and pub crawl.

There will be 1920s style boxing at the St. Cloud Boxing and Wrestling Club, an underground gambling hall at the Sweet Stop, and a beatboxer at the Whit Gallery.

Re-enacting 1920s fights at the gym, then some charitable gambling at the Sweet Stop and the gallery is going to have City Cypher with Carnage the Executioner.

(Photo: Stearns History Museum)

The night also includes a pub crawl with stops at the Veranda, White Horse, Red Carpet, and Pickled Loon. Participating bars and restaurants will have specialty cocktail menus including drinks like the Bees Knees, The Whiskey Rebellion, and the Clover Club.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and you'll be able to travel between all venues at your own pace.

Besides the three venues, there's a pub crawl at different downtown bars and restaurants. And so participants really area important to get that feel. We encourage people to dress up in that era of the 1920s.

The cost to participate is $20 a person.

