MSP Gearing Up for Busy MEA Week As Families go on Vacation

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is gearing up for a busy few days.

This is traditionally one of the busier travel weeks of the year because of the MEA break on Thursday and Friday.

The airport says booking forecasts indicate Thursday will be the busiest departure day of the week with more than 36,600 passengers expected to check in and clear TSA checkpoints. Wednesday is projected to be a close second with 36,000 passengers checking in.

MEA week travelers will experience the most dining and retail options since the beginning of the pandemic with about 92 percent of MSP's concession venues now open.

As part of MEA travel week, there will be a balloon artist and giveaways in the Terminal 1 Airport Mall Wednesday, the Arts@MSP program will have live music in the Terminal 1 Mall Gallery also Wednesday.