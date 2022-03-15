Movie Theatres Revisited: Sauk Rapids Edition

The city of Sauk Rapids had a pair of movie theatres throughout the years. The Rapids Theatre and the State Theatre...both had 1 screen. The Rapids Theatre was located at 319 Benton Drive North in Sauk Rapids. It opened in 1935 with a seating capacity of 380 and remained open until 1950 and was later demolished. It was operated by the Minnesota Amusement Company. A Pizza Hut was in that location in Sauk Rapids for many years but that Pizza Hut has since closed.

The State Theatre was located at 210 2nd Avenue North in Sauk Rapids. It had a seating capacity of 350 people, it opened in 1931 and closed in 1947. It was demolished. Rock Creek Coffeehouse and Infinite Eye Care are in the general location the State Theatre in Sauk Rapids once stood.