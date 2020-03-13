Movie Reviews This Week: The Hunt & UnCut Gems
Movie Critique Tim Lammers joins me every Friday morning on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" at 10:15 am to discuss new movies in theaters this week as well as new releases on bluray/streaming services.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
On this weeks show, we will be discussing the movie, "The Hunt" and for streaming and bluray services, "Uncut Gems."
Read More: Tim Lammers: This Week's Movie Review: "The Way BacK" | https://wjon.com/tim-lammers-this-weeks-movie-review-the-way-back/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral