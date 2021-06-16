Motorist Who Killed Protestor in Minneapolis Charged With Murder

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office photo
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Murder and assault charges were filed today against the St. Paul man accused of killing a woman and injuring several other people by speeding into a group of demonstrators in downtown Minneapolis Sunday night.

The criminal complaint filed against 35-year-old Nicholas Kraus charges him with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault. The court record notes Kraus does not have a valid driver's license due to a criminal history that includes multiple DWI convictions.

Minneapolis police say Kraus gave a statement to investigators the day following the deadly incident and stated that he accelerated his SUV toward the protesters because he thought he would be able to "jump" a car that had been parked on the road to serve as a barricade. The transcript of the interview also indicates Kraus knew there were people next to the parked car.

A family member previously identified the victim as 31-year-old Deona Knajdek. She and the injured protesters were gathered on Lake Street to demonstrate against a recent fatal officer-involved shooting in the Uptown area of Minneapolis.

The initial police report on the deadly incident indicated that it was suspected Kraus was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and the criminal complaint states that the results of a blood test to determine his blood-alcohol-concentration are still pending. Kraus is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon and remains in the Hennepin County jail on $1 million bail.

