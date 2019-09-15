Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash on Highway 15

ST. CLOUD -- A Clearwater man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 15 at Interstate 94 at around 4:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck and a motorcycle were both going south on Highway 15 when the crash happened. Authorities say they are still investigating the cause.

The driver of the motorcycle, 74-year-old Jesse Zeman of Clearwater, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 60-year-old Arturo Cena of Sioux Falls, SD, was not hurt.