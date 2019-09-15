Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash on Highway 15

ST. CLOUD -- A Clearwater man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in St. Cloud on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 15 at Interstate 94 at around 4:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck and a motorcycle were both going south on Highway 15 when the crash happened. Authorities say they are still investigating the cause.

The driver of the motorcycle, 74-year-old Jesse Zeman of Clearwater, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 60-year-old Arturo Cena of Sioux Falls, SD, was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: clearwater, Crash, minnesota state patrol, motorcycle, St. Cloud
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top