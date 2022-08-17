Motorcycle Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt in a crash near Clearwater.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 24 and 160th Street Northwest.
Sixty-three-year-old Peter Miessen of Maple Lake was going south on Highway 24 on his motorcycle when it collided with a van going west on 160th Street driven by 67-year-old David Kunkel of Clearwater.
Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Kunkel was not hurt.
