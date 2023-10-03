Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash on Interstate 94
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A man was hurt in a motorcycle crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 in Monticello.
The 35-year-old Detroit Lakes man was traveling west when his bike left the road and crashed into a sign.
The man's name and the extent of his injuries have not been released yet.
