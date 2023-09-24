Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in a crash in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 22 south of Litchfield.

Twenty-two-year-old Alexander Frymoyer of Ottumwa, Iowa was driving south when he laid his bike down on the highway.

Troopers say the road was wet at the time of the crash.

He was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Frymoyer was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES