Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in a crash in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 22 south of Litchfield.
Twenty-two-year-old Alexander Frymoyer of Ottumwa, Iowa was driving south when he laid his bike down on the highway.
Troopers say the road was wet at the time of the crash.
He was taken to Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Frymoyer was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Fall Beverage Crawl, Apple Sweets for St. Cloud's Festi-Fall
- United Way Days of Caring this Week in Central Minnesota
- Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally
- Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday in St. Cloud
- Statue Memorializing 5-year-old Girl Dedicated in Watkins