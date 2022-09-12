Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man

MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man.

Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon.

Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of Melrose when both riders went into the left ditch.

Forty-three-year-old Aaron Schlingmann of Janesville was taken to Melrose Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other rider, 45-year-old Erick Buckley of Owatonna was taken to Melrose Hospital a short time later and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s Deputies say neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time and the crash remains under investigation.