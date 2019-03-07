Mother of Man Killed by St. Paul Police Drops Lawsuit

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The mother of a man fatally shot by St. Paul police has dropped her federal lawsuit.

Kimberly Handy-Jones filed the civil lawsuit against the City of St. Paul and its police after her 29-year-old son, Cordale Handy , was shot and killed in 2017. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office determined the officers were justified in shooting Handy, who police said raised a gun at an officer.

Kimberly Handy-Jones and the city agreed to the dismissal of the lawsuit last week.

There was no settlement involved.