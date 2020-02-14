Mother Held on Felony Assault, Child on Life Support
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -- A Mankato mother has been arrested and accused of causing injuries that have left her young child on life support.
A complaint filed in Blue Earth County charges 27-year-old Chelsea Rae Olinger with felony assault.
Authorities say she brought her unresponsive 16-month-old child to the Mankato hospital Monday where surgery was done to relieve bleeding on the brain. The toddler was transferred to a Rochester hospital.
Court documents say the child has rib fractures, two broken vertebrae and a lacerated liver. Olinger told investigators the toddler fell down a flight of stairs.
She was arrested Thursday at the hospital.