Mother, Daughter Fatally Shot At Minneapolis Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police are looking for a suspect or suspects who fatally shot two women at an apartment building.

Neighbors say 67-year-old Eileen Mark and her daughter were killed about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They were shot in an apartment in a seven-story housing complex.

Resident Teri Welch says Mark volunteered at a homeless shelter and collected clothing for the needy.

Police spokesman John Elder says detectives were interviewed a number of people and have ruled out a murder-suicide.