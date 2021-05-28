Most Remaining COVID Restrictions in Minnesota End Friday

ST. PAUL -- Nearly all of Minnesota's remaining COVID restrictions go away Friday, and Governor Tim Walz says he feels "very confident" in the decision.

There is nothing in the numbers that indicate that we're seeing any rise at all. It's continuing to drop. It's following the pattern that we thought it would, and that will only get better as the vaccination rates go up.

All remaining capacity limits on restaurants and other public spaces end Friday, including for indoor events and private gatherings.

The statewide mask mandate ended earlier this month, but officials still recommend masks for people who aren't fully vaccinated.

And some municipalities still require masks in certain public settings.

You will need to still wear a mask on all public transportation like Metro Bus and on airplanes. Right now those regulations are set to stay in place until September.

Republicans continue demanding that Walz end the peacetime emergency declaration and relinquish his COVID emergency powers.

Right now 64 percent of Minnesotans age 16 and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot. Five counties have surpassed the goal of 70 percent.

Cook - 81%

Olmsted - 77%

Hennepin - 74%

Ramsey - 72%

Fillmore - 71%

Five more counties are nearly there at 69 percent.

Washington

Houston

Carlton

Wabasha

Carver

