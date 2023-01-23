Morrison County Plans For Disaster

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - The Morrison County Hazard Mitigation Plan has been released and is looking for public comment.

The plan covers natural disasters like flooding, wind storms, and wildfires.

Get our free mobile app

In the event of a disaster, the plan will assign responsibilities to public departments to work quickly to save lives and property. The plan will also identify needed safety improvements in the county (culverts need under frequently-flooded roads, safe rooms for tornado protection, burying power lines, etc.) and work to complete those projects.

All county residents are asked to read the plan and submit their comments through an online forum before February 6th.

The Morrison County HMP is a multi-jurisdictional plan that covers Morrison County, including the cities of Bowlus, Buckman, Elmdale, Flenburg, Genola, Harding, Hillman, Lastrup, Little Falls, Motley, Pierz, Randall, Royalton, Sobieski, Swanville, and Upsala.

For links to the plan and the comment forum, click here.