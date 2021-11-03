LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County Sheriff's Office is still looking for information about a 2016 murder.

Terry Brisk was murdered five years ago just east of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office believes he was shot at close range by a Winchester 30-30 lever action rifle.

Authorities say Brisk would have interacted with his killer before he was shot.

Advances in technology in the past five years have kept the case active.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, no matter how unimportant it may seem.

Their number is 320-632-9233. You can also report anonymously it by going to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota website.

