Man Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
RANDALL (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday at about 4:00 p.m. near Randall.
Forty-two-year-old Christopher Mahlum of St. Paul was going west when his vehicle went off the road, striking a power pole, and coming to a rest on a pile of gravel.
Mahlum was taken to St. Gabriels Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
