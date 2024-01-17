Man Hurt in Crash in Morrison County

RANDALL (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday at about 4:00 p.m. near Randall.

Forty-two-year-old Christopher Mahlum of St. Paul was going west when his vehicle went off the road, striking a power pole, and coming to a rest on a pile of gravel.

Mahlum was taken to St. Gabriels Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

