Morrison County Authorities Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities are searching for whoever is cutting catalytic converters off of vehicles throughout Morrison County.

In a news release, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they have received numerous reports of converter thefts in the last couple of weeks. The suspect or suspects are removing them from vehicles parked outside of homes and businesses around the county.

Catalytic converters are critical to a vehicle's exhaust and emission system. They contain copper and other expensive metals, making them valuable when sold to recyclers.

According to the release, several other law enforcement agencies have seen a spike in converter thefts. Authorities say, if you park your vehicle outside, be vigilant and try to keep it in a well-lit area.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.