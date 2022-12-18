More Rounds of Snow, Dangerous Wind Chills in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The week before Christmas will bring a mix of winter weather to Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says we could get up to an inch of snow on Monday. The greatest chance for snow is in northern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin.

The arrowhead region is under a Winter Weather Advisory on Monday where they could see another 3 to 5 inches of snow on top of the nearly 30 inches they had last week.

Another round of snow is expected to arrive Wednesday and last into Thursday. That system is expected to have plowable snow with over two inches possible.

So far this month St. Cloud has officially had 15.3 inches of snow. We are 10 inches above normal for the month so far. We need to get up to 18 inches of snow for this to be one of the Top 10 snowiest Decembers on record in St. Cloud.

For the season so far, St. Cloud has had 20.5 inches of snow. That's 7.3 inches above normal.

If you are planning on traveling for the holidays. Gusty winds Thursday-Friday will also lead to blowing/drifting snow, along with possible whiteout conditions across western & southern Minnesota.

The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 25 degrees. We are expecting highs to be in the negative digits Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Right now the forecast doesn't call for near normal highs again until after Christmas around Tuesday, December 27th.