More Restrictions Planned for Division Street Construction

ST. CLOUD -- Some additional changes are coming to the construction project on Division Street in Waite Park and St. Cloud.

Starting Monday, traffic on 6th Avenue North and South in Waite Park will be prohibited from crossing Division Street. Southbound traffic on 6th Avenue North can turn right and head westbound only, while drivers heading north on 6th Avenue South will be detoured via 1st Street South and 10th Avenue South.

Similar restrictions will be in place for drivers on 41st Avenue in St. Cloud. Traffic leaving Crossroads Mall will only be able to turn right and head west, while traffic on 41st Avenue South will be detoured via 2nd Street South over to Waite Avenue South.

Furthermore, eastbound drivers on Division Street looking to access Crossroads must enter via Waite Avenue.

The intersection restrictions are expected to last for 7-10 days.

Meanwhile, lane closures remain in effect.