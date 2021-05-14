Lane Closures Planned for Division Street Road Construction

WAITE PARK -- More changes are coming to a road construction project on Division Street in St. Cloud and Waite Park.

Starting Monday, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction from 15th Avenue North in Waite Park to 41st Avenue in St. Cloud. The outside lane of eastbound traffic will be closed and the inside lane of westbound traffic will be closed.

Work on the railroad overpass continues.

Get our free mobile app

The project includes spot repairs to the concrete and pedestrian ramp improvements.

You're urged to find an alternate route or expect delays.

The project is expected to be under construction for most of the summer.