More Charges Stem From Drug Trafficking Ring in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- More people have been arrested and charged in a drug ring that brought large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin to central Minnesota.

According to court documents, six people have been charged so far with crimes involving the distribution of the drugs from Phoenix, Arizona into Minnesota.

The investigation started in the summer of 2018 and continued through the end of January 2019 when investigators say they seized more than five pounds of meth from the south St. Cloud home of 40-year-old Eric Noble .

A second defendant who has been charged in the case but was at-large was found and arrested Wednesday. Twenty-one-year-old Saul Ramos-Rosas was booked into the county jail on two felony drugs conspiracy charges.

Authorities say during the course of the investigation they have recovered more than 47 pounds of methamphetamine and over 52-grams of heroin.

Others facing charges in the case include 21-year-old Marcelino Torres , 21-year-old Brandon Hadar-Espinoza , 22-year-old Rolando Cocova , 22-year-old Luis "Jose" Padilla-Ambriz , and Noble.

In previous court documents, Noble admitted to investigators to buying approximately 140 pounds of meth from out of state at $3,500 per pound and then selling it for $5,000 per pound.

(Top: Eric Noble, Rolando Cocova, Bottom: Marcelino Torres, Brandon Hadar-Espinoza, Not Pictured Luis Padilla-Ambriz) Photos Stearns County Jail