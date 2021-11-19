More Amenities in 2022 for Sauk Rapids’ Lions, Southside Parks

SAUK RAPIDS -- The renovated park project called "The Clearing" opened earlier this year along the Mississippi River in Sauk Rapids. Even more improvements to that area are coming next year.

The city applied for a state grant and was notified over the summer that it had been awarded $463,000.

City administrator Ross Olson says they'll use that money to improve the kayak/canoe launch, add more decorative lighting along the trails, add trails to Lions Park that go closer to the river, add more landscaping and granite rocks, and install a "welcome" sign to the park.

Get our free mobile app

During their meeting on Monday night, the city council is expected to authorize staff to start preparing the plans and specifications for the improvements.

Olson says there is an old lift station in that area that will also be removed next summer.

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters