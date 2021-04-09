Montree Voramalee, 60, St. Cloud

December 21, 1960 – April 7, 2021

Montree Voramalee, age 60, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of Montree’s life will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Montree was born December 21, 1960 in Bangkok, Thailand to Suchart and Pimol (Pukkanasut) Voramalee. In Thailand he served and trained as a Buddhist monk as well as the Thai Army for two years. Montree married Rattiya Kameraniya on July 20, 1986 in Bangkok, Thailand. In 1991 they emigrated from Thailand to the United States, living in Ohio for a year before moving to St. Cloud, MN. Rattiya died on October 20, 2014. Montree fell in love again and married Jidapa Kunmud on May 18, 2018 at his home in St. Cloud.

Montree worked as a chef for a number of years. He then was employed by Fingerhut, Gold’n Plump, Electrolux, and most recently for Sysco/Buckhead Meats. Montree loved to cook and was always cooking more than was needed. He was especially known for his egg rolls. Montree enjoyed playing Xbox, especially Destiny. He was always working hard to raise and provide for his family.

Survivors include his wife, Jidapa Voramalee of St. Cloud, MN; daughters, Jarunee Voramalee of St. Cloud, MN; and June (Austin Brehmer) Voramalee of St. Cloud, MN; mother Pimol Voramalee of Thailand; and many siblings living in Thailand.

He was preceded in death by his father and first wife, Rattiya.