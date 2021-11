CLEARWATER -- A Monticello man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on I-94 near Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 56-year-old Michael Scott was heading east on I-94 when he drifted off to the left ditch and rolled multiple times.

Scott was taken to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.