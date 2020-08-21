Monticello Man Charged With Arson in Minneapolis Bank Fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Monticello man is facing arson charges in the burning of a Minneapolis bank.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced federal charges Friday against 24-year-old Alexander Heil.

According to authorities, Heil allegedly joined multiple other people in attempting to accelerate a fire set at a Wells Fargo Bank in south Minneapolis back on May 28th during the riots that took place following the death of George Floyd.

Heil faces one felony count of conspiracy to commit arson and will appear in court at a later date.

The ATF and FBI are still investigating this and other incidents that took place in Minneapolis and St. Paul in May.