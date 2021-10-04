Monster Dash 5K, 1K Coming Back To Sartell Oct. 30

Calling all ghosts, goblins, ghouls and little monsters--to celebrate all things spooky and scary, Sartell Chamber of Commerce is hosting Monster Dash again this year!

It's a family friendly race that includes a 5k or 1k around Lake Francis at the Sartell Community Center. After the race, you can stick around and do some trick or treating!

It's a great way to burn some energy and load up on candy at the same time!

Local businesses and various other organizations will be providing all of the goodies after the race. Trick or treating will happen on the lawn behind the community center.

You're encouraged to dress in costume, whether you're 1 or 101. Let's get some extra use out of those costumes you'll be wearing for Halloween...and then never again.

The run costs $5 per runner or $15 per family up to six people. You can have more than six people run, you'll just need to pay the additional fee. Tickets are available to buy online. If you get them online ahead of time there's a $1.75 fee.

The Monster Dash run portion of the event goes from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and then trick or treating goes from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Sartell Community Center is located at 850 19th Street South in Sartell. You can find out more information on the Monster Dash official Facebook event page.

