‘Momma On A Mission’ Backs Walz’s Call for Farm Safety Money
ST. PAUL (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has proposed more funding to reduce farm accidents by reimbursing farmers who retrofit their tractors and grain bins with safety equipment.
The governor was joined at a news conference Tuesday by Michele Gran. She's the mother of Landon Gran, who was 18 when he died in a grain bin accident on their farm near St. Peter last August.
She has channeled her grief into a campaign for farm safety, including a pair of bills dubbed Landon's Law that are making their way through the Legislature.
She calls herself "a momma on a mission."
