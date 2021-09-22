MOA Recognizing Childhood Cancer With ‘National Day of Mess’

Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is recognizing the inaugural National Day of Mess on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's an effort to bring awareness to childhood cancer as part of the Pinky Swear Foundations #CancerIsMessy campaign. Pinky Swear Foundation was founded in 2003 and supports families with children who have cancer.

Get our free mobile app

The mall will be giving guests the chance to make slime and get messy, because cancer is messy. They've got a slow-motion photo booth for you to enjoy and you can also write letters of encouragement to a child battling cancer. All of the activities will take place in the TCF Rotunda. It's located on the first level of the mall next to Barnes & Noble and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. For closest parking, you'll want to head to the east parking ramp.

According to the MOA website, "parents of children with cancer have to put their families' lives on hold and live day-to-day, while the world continues to move."

Funds raised on National Day of Mess will go directly toward helping families pay for essential things they need while they support their sick child. Those essentials include; transportation and housing, groceries, and various other items.

If you can't make it to the event, you can still make a donation to the Pinky Swear Foundation online at PinkySwear.org.

Find more event details on the MOA website.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures