MnDOT to Hold Highway 55 Construction Open Houses

ANNANDALE -- A 12-mile road reconstruction project on Highway 55 between Annandale and Buffalo will begin later this spring.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding three open house meetings to share information on construction details, traffic impacts, and project design.

The work will begin in late April or early May and be completed in late July.

The project will reconstruct Highway 55, install a new center turn lane in Maple Lake, replace underground pipes, remove cattle passes, improve pedestrian access and traffic signals.

The first open house will be Thursday at the Buffalo Community Center from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

A second open house will be held at The V by H.H. in Maple Lake Monday, April 1st from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

A third open house will be at Annandale City Hall Tuesday, April 2nd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. There is no formal presentation planned. You can arrive at any time during those hours.