MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD.
Get our free mobile app
The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy traffic and cold weather conditions.
Workers paved the MnROAD into 39 new sections in July, 20 with asphalt and 19 with concrete. Each section contains different materials like fibers and recycled plastic bottles.
MnROAD opened in 1994 and is used for testing new materials for researchers who work to improve roads, especially in colder climates.
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks
To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state
Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America, and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.