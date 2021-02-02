MnDOT Opens Highway 25 Corridor Study Survey

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is conducting a study of the Highway 25 corridor between Monticello and Buffalo ahead of a major reconstruction project in 2026.

From now until the end of February, you can take an online survey regarding the transportation issues and needs in this area. The feedback will then be used in completing the study.

MnDOT, Wright County, Monticello, and Buffalo are collaborating to identify access and safety improvements. The study will include traffic counts, traffic forecasts, sightlines on curves, pedestrian crossings, and access management.

The Highway 25 Corridor Study Report will be published this fall with preliminary plans being developed in 2022-2025.

